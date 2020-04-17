Online Art Auction Aims to Keep Museum of the African Diaspora Afloat

An auction benefiting Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD), one of the many Bay Area cultural organizations experiencing dramatic revenue shortfalls during mandatory closure, opens April 21 via the online marketplace Artsy and features works donated by a growing number of noted artists.

“MoAD: Diaspora Unite!” offers pieces by artists including Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, Amoako Boafo, Cassi Namoda, Lava Thomas, Rashaad Newsome, Dewey Crumpler, Adia Millett and American Artist, some of them created specifically to support the San Francisco museum.

“In these times of extreme challenge and uncertainty, we must work together as a community to collaboratively sustain our cultural institutions,” Monetta White, MoAD’s director, said in a statement. “We call on artists, donors, businesses, collectors and individuals to support this institution as a foundational platform for artists of African descent in the Bay Area and throughout the world.”

Museum of the African Diaspora, a Smithsonian affiliate, opened in 2005 and remains one of few museums in the United States focused exclusively on worldwide African diaspora culture.

The auction draws on many donations from artists, galleries and collectors from outside of the Bay Area. Participating galleries include Mariane Ibrahim (Chicago), James Fuentes (New York) and Goodman (South Africa) alongside locals Traywick Contemporary and Jenkins Johnson. Newsome, acclaimed for his video work, is among the participating artists previously exhibited at MoAD.