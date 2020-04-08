National Coalition Launches $10 Million Artist Relief Fund

Artist Relief adds a robust nationwide fund to the patchwork of region- and discipline-based efforts to mitigate the economic effects of museum, gallery and performance venue shutdowns.

Practicing artists of any discipline aged 21 or older, who are able to receive taxable income and have primarily lived and worked in the United States and its territories for the past two years or more (regardless of citizenship status), are eligible to apply now for a $5,000 emergency grant.

The coalition will not be able to grant every applicant due to anticipated demand, the announcement cautions, but it continues to solicit contributions from individuals and institutions to replenish the fund. 100 percent of donations to the fund will be applied directly to aid.

Applicants will be reviewed by a collaborative group of cultural organizations nationwide. The arts funders coalition is prioritizing individual artists demonstrating the most severe financial need, and aims to distribute grants across a broad range of geography and creative disciplines.