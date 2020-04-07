The First Music Video Shot Entirely on Zoom is Here

Even if you haven't yet accepted Zoom as your Lord and savior, you've probably seen the video-conferencing app used in creative ways during the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

And then there's Thao Nguyen, the Bay Area musician who's made the first music video shot entirely on Zoom. (That Hamilton thing was pre-recorded and spliced together, folks.) In her latest video with Thao & the Get Down Stay Down, Nguyen takes the platform into an entirely new world of possibility.

"Due to the California stay-at-home order we very much agree with, this music video was made entirely on Zoom," Nguyen wrote upon its release. "It was conceived of and made within one week from March 23-30, 2020."

Watch above as Nguyen performs "Phenom" with unison choreography, synchronized effects, and... ah, I'll just let you watch it.