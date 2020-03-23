KQED is a proud member of
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Just Gave Us a Ray of Hope (and Some Good Advice)

Rae Alexandra
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend HBO's Post 2014 Golden Globe Awards Party.  (Mike Windle/Getty Images)

When national treasure Tom Hanks and his wonderful wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus, it felt symbolic. Not just of the indiscriminate nature of the illness, but also the gravity of what America is facing. "It doesn't matter how rich or successful or beloved you are," the event told us, "coronavirus is coming for you."

It's been less than two weeks since the couple was admitted to Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia but they have emerged from quarantine with positive news.

Tom Hanks telling us all to stay indoors right when we're starting to get antsy is like your dad casually reminding you of all the punishments that'll come your way if you break curfew: it's just not worth it, so don't be a jackass. (A message that, while fairly obvious, is being roundly ignored by far too many idiots.)

The real hope though, came via Rita Wilson's Instagram. The actress posted a clip of herself rapping along to Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray" without missing a beat. Proof that she's definitely gotten her breath back after battling coronavirus, and a much-needed break in all this month's bad news.

