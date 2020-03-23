Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Just Gave Us a Ray of Hope (and Some Good Advice)

When national treasure Tom Hanks and his wonderful wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus, it felt symbolic. Not just of the indiscriminate nature of the illness, but also the gravity of what America is facing. "It doesn't matter how rich or successful or beloved you are," the event told us, "coronavirus is coming for you."

It's been less than two weeks since the couple was admitted to Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia but they have emerged from quarantine with positive news.