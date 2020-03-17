Only Italians Should Sing on Balconies, As These Other Nations Prove

And these very professional national anthem singers:

These public outpourings have so far stood as a testament to community, togetherness, the power of music and the resilience of humanity. But as lockdowns and quarantines are expanded around the globe, they've also been an inspiration to others. "If they can do it with this much grace," the rest of the world has noted, "then we can too!"

Except actually... no. It turns out that united balcony singing is for Italians and Italians only.

When Germans try it, neighbors threaten to call the police: