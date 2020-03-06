The Children's Discovery Museum in San Jose announced Thursday that it will be closed through March 10 after one of its employees came in contact with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The employee is currently awaiting test results as the museum comes up with next steps.

“We are looking at all our protocols moving forward,” the musuem's public relations manager, Cecilia Clark, told San Francisco Chronicle. “We will be cleaning and sanitizing the entire museum with a third-party professional before we open to the public.”