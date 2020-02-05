A Mainstream Country Star Even Americana Fans Can Love
Search
X
Donate
The Do List
A Mainstream Country Star Even Americana Fans Can Love
description

As listeners, and as media, we sure like to divide music up into subgenres. There’s not simply rap—there’s gangsta rap and backback hip-hop, and a hundred shades in between. There’s not just punk—there’s hardcore and pop-punk, completely at odds with each other. Some of these dividing lines are the source of arguments, perhaps none more bitter than the one that pits “new country” against “Americana.”

Among those rare singers who can appease both sides, and bridge the two, is Miranda Lambert, a stadium country star who could fit comfortably on any Americana playlist. It's not unusual to hear her singing a John Prine song, and she’s covered the renegade folk performer Fred Eaglesmith, too. And yet, because she’s on the covers of supermarket tabloids, she gets lumped in with “new country,” which I think is unfair to her immense talent as a songwriter. Live, she’s one of the most electrifying country singers I’ve ever seen, and she returns to the Bay Area on Friday, Feb. 28, at the SAP Center in San Jose.—Gabe Meline

WHEN
Feb. 28, 2020
WHERE

SAP Center
525 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose

share this event
Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.