Watch the 'Sesame Street' Jeep Driving Through San Francisco in 1969

It's the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street's debut this month, and to celebrate, we dug deep in our archives here at KQED—really deep.

In 1969, it turns out, a special Sesame Street-decorated Jeep was employed to promote the new children's television show. Watch in our archival footage above as it drives through the streets of San Francisco, down Van Ness and along the Marina, turning heads and getting the word out about Sesame Street.

Kids might not have known the show yet, but they certainly reacted to the colorful car driving though the city, crowding around with gleeful excitement. It was the beginning, clearly, of something special.