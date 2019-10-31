Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' Saga: Can You Sue Over a Copied Tweet?

Without a doubt, the most quoted line from Lizzo's No. 1 hit "Truth Hurts" is its scorching opener: "Just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100 percent that bitch." Gina Rodriguez sings along to it in her latest Netflix rom-com; it's fueled a long-running TikTok meme; fans put it in their Instagram captions and scream it back to Lizzo during sold-out stops of her current tour.
There's just one hitch: Lizzo didn't write the line.
Instead, Lizzo's inspiration traces back to a viral 2017 tweet by British singer Mina Lioness, whom she's now crediting as a co-writer on the track. After first denying that Lioness' tweet was the inspiration, Lizzo conceded that she'd seen a meme that used the phrase. As tweets go viral and continue to influence pop culture, the saga points to the misconceptions many people have about social media and intellectual property.