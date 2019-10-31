Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' Saga: Can You Sue Over a Copied Tweet?

But as far as artists who believe they can take freely from social media posts? "There's this perception of social media being free, so the rules of copyright don't apply, and that's just not the case," Alter says.

Even though tweets are often shared as decontextualized screen shots, often with the author's name cropped out, Alter advises artists and musicians to track down the source of their inspiration and give credit when possible. "[The 'Truth Hurts' lyric] clearly was something that was identified with someone who is a performer," says Alter. "Mina is a performer in her own right, she is findable. And to the extent that there was any question on Lizzo's part that this was a creation of Mina's, she should have reached out to her before using it. But that's to be on the safest side."

Still, for many, attempting to recoup damages from a stolen tweet is a risky, costly and time-consuming endeavor. And as long as social media provides a platform for creators with few resources to grow followings, their content is at risk of being co-opted by brands or more successful artists.

There is a positive side to this, though, Depoorter points out: Though the law may not always work in social media users' favor, the ability to shame someone on Twitter certainly does.

"The law doesn't do a lot of lifting," he says. "But the social aspects of being called out for doing something unfair even though it’s not illegal are quite severe."