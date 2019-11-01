Stunning New 'Romeo & Juliet' to Open at the San Francisco Dance Film Festival

Even as individual characters are finely etched, the framing of the action throughout the film reinforces the idea of the powerlessness of the individual in a monstrous feudal system. Juliet is just an impressionable teenager, and Romeo no more of a hero than his cocky pals (the exuberant Marcelino Sambé and James Hay), and they don’t fully comprehend the game in which they are pawns. The whirlwind infatuation and its deadly consequences could have been the fate of any of their peers: it’s presented as a tragedy of society more than the tragic love story of these two young people with horrible parents. That the grownups themselves feel trapped is evident in searing portrayals of the grief-stricken Lady Capulet by Kristen McNally, the chilling Lord Capulet by Christopher Saunders, the fiery Tybalt by Matthew Ball, and the conflicted Friar Laurence by Bennet Gartside.

Trevitt said, “We had some pushback from people early on saying, ‘You need to tell me which one is Romeo from the beginning, you need to show me a headshot so I can identify him.’ We said, ‘We don’t want to do it like that, we want to have this community where gradually one of the people is revealed because their storyline happens to be the one that you follow. But you don’t need to know which one that is until the storyline begins to reveal itself.’ So, it’s more about a bunch of three friends, and a family preparing for a marriage, and much less about the stars, the lead characters.”

He went on to reflect, “But part of that is because—although Michael and I did perform Romeo, Mercutio and Benvolio in our day, all the leading male roles—we also spent a lot of time as townspeople. We know the stars can’t do it unless the community around them responds in the right way. We wanted to really respect the work of the corps de ballet dancers and for them to end up being as important a character as the leads were. Perhaps that’s why you saw what you described as something that could have happened to any of them: it’s just a tragic sequence of events that led to it being this particular tragedy on this particular day.”

Teenage passions and swordfights to the death aren’t the only things to look forward to at the San Francisco Dance Film Festival. In 10 years, the festival has seen an explosion in submissions, across an abundance of dance forms. This year 120+ entries from 25 countries offer a wide-ranging exploration of why people dance. And they celebrate the kinds of superheroes who don’t need stuntmen to pull off extraordinary feats of artistry and daredevilry on screen.