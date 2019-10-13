Rightnowish: 'Te Amo Mama,' a Video Game About Motherhood

In all my years, I've never played a video game in which the main character was a mother. Not until the other day, that is, when I walked into Oakland's Youth Impact Hub.

The center, located on 28th and Telegraph and run by United Roots, is home to a number of youth-focused activities and organizations. I was there to check out one of them in particular: Gameheads, which teaches young folks how to create video games.

Some of the organization's students—Marisa Diaz, Rebecca Taylor, Veronica Guzman, Angelina Perez and Brittany Medina—recently combined forces and created a game called Te Amo Mama, in which the gamer plays the role of a mother hen, guiding her baby chick through every obstacle-laden stage of life.

"It's frustrating!" I said, not too long after getting on the sticks, realizing that just trying to get your offspring to listen to you is a challenge in itself.

They told me that's the point. They want young folks to understand how difficult it is to be a mother. They also told me that the character of the hen was important, since it's emblematic of maternal power, especially in Latinx households.

They're set to unveil the game at a number of places in the near future. To hear all about the game before it's launched, hit the link above.

