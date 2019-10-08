'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' Screens Just Blocks from its Fillmore Setting

Hayes Valley’s free outdoor cinema program, PROXY, is back with a great slate of highly entertaining and (mostly) family-friendly offerings, screening every Friday through Nov. 1. This week brings an opportunity to watch local filmmaker Joe Talbot’s directorial debut The Last Black Man in San Francisco just blocks from the Fillmore mansion the main character Jimmie Fails yearns to reclaim. (The actual location of the house that plays the pivotal role of Fails’ ancestral home is on South Van Ness, but let’s not quibble about beautiful Victorians.)

Screenings at the walk-in theater begin at dusk, with “doors” opening at 6pm. Pizza and beer are available for purchase on-site. And mark your calendars for future screenings of Booksmart (two good girls let loose on their last night of high school), Woman at War (an Icelandic woman leads a double life as a radical environmentalist) and Us (a family meets the murderous doppelgängers they never knew they had). –Sarah Hotchkiss