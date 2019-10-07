Cuteness Overload at Farley's 30th Annual Pet Parade and Halloween Costume Contest

By Rae Alexandra

What's your favorite thing about Halloween? For Farley's in San Francisco, the highlight of spooky season is your pets, dressed up in ridiculous costumes, parading around Potrero Hill and competing for trophies. This year will be the coffee shop's 30th annual parade, and it's open to any and all pets. Owner Chris Hillyard says that, in addition to dogs and cats, "goldfish, iguanas [and] even parakeets," have previously participated. (The event is worth attending for the reptilian possibilities alone.)

Hillyard's father, who opened Farley's in 1989, came up with the idea for the parade shortly after opening the café. “It was his idea to bring everyone together, to bring their pets out just for a good, fun, silly activity," Hillyard explained in 2013. "It grew from there, with about 15, 25 entrants the first year. Now we usually have about 100 different people dressing up their animals. It’s special every year.”

This year's parade starts on the corner of 18th and Arkansas Streets at 1pm and moves up to Texas Street, where judging starts at 1:30pm. An hour later, the dog party will be treated to a live set by The Placeholders. The event is also sponsored by Pawtrero Hill BathHouse & Feed Co.

If you're in need of ideas for the pet in your life, check out these cuties. The possibilities are endless.