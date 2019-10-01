A New Twitter Account, Bill Hader Dancin', Is About to Make Your Week Better
Search
X
Donate
Arts

A New Twitter Account, Bill Hader Dancin', Is About to Make Your Week Better

Rae Alexandra
Bill Hader in the original "Alan" skit for 'Saturday Night Live'. (NBC)

It's a skit that didn't even make it into a Saturday Night Live broadcast. In "Alan," Bill Hader starred as "the future of casual entertainment": a robot that dances in a goofy, dad-friendly way that never quite progresses past the point of pedestrian. The very funny bit was cut for time in 2015, but thankfully found its way online after the episode aired.

Now, a new Twitter account is taking the Alan to new and seemingly boundless heights thanks to the discovery that Hader's dancing in the skit goes with, well, absolutely everything. And somehow, the more videos @billhaderdancin posts, the funnier this gets. Observe.

The Alan works with classic rock:

Sponsored

He works with contemporary pop:

And he even works with indie rock tunes:

An 18-year-old Florida woman named Sam, a big fan of Hader and Keanu Reeves, discovered the versatility of the Alan dance and launched the account on September 17. Its videos have already garnered well over a million views. No wonder—thanks to Hader's inability to do anything badly, this is destined to be a gift that keeps on giving.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.