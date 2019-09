For Kevin Brown, distance is no object. Not looking directly at the basket is no impediment. And physical obstacles mean nothing. The East Bay man has developed a magical ability to get basketballs through hoops, with his back turned and with minimal effort.

Brown's bizarre skill has to be seen to be believed—which is why he started an Instagram account called @hoopseyemade. The joy he and his two kids, Ian and Oliver, express every time he sinks another is totally infectious.