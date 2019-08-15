The First Ads Banned in the UK For Gender Stereotyping are Shockingly Un-Shocking

Thanks to brand new rules, both of these were considered problematic enough for watchdog organization, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), to pull the commercials. The regulations, adopted in June, also encompass standards for online ads, print media and billboards.

Late last year, the ASA's Chief Executive, Guy Parker, told the BBC:

"It’s going to be okay for an ad to show a woman shopping or cleaning. It’s going to be okay to show a man doing a DIY task in the home. What we’re going to be looking at is ads that go beyond that. Ads that paint the picture that it’s a woman’s role to tidy up after her family who’ve trashed the house—that it’s her job in life. We’re worried about that sort of depiction. Similarly ads that mock men for being hopeless at performing straightforward parental or household tasks just because they’re a man.”

Both Volkswagen and Mondelez (the makers of British Philadelphia) have objected to the ASA's decision to ban their ads. Mondelez claims it specifically chose to depict male parents in the Philadelphia commercial because most ads with babies feature women. VW argued that the sleeping woman in the car commercial "could be said to demonstrate not that she was passive, but that she was relaxed and comfortable in a hostile environment," and that everyone else in the ad was "shown performing actions that were not stereotypical to one gender."

The genesis for the new rules came in 2015, with an ad for a company called Protein World that featured a conventionally beautiful model in a yellow bikini, alongside the question "ARE YOU BEACH BODY READY?" It caused uproar across the U.K., with critics vocalizing their disdain on social media, and, via graffiti, on the posters themselves. Over 70,000 people signed a petition to have the ads removed, and women staged protests in London parks and underground stations, in their own bikinis.