The First Ads Banned in the UK For Gender Stereotyping are Shockingly Un-Shocking

Two TV commercials that would fly totally under the radar in the U.S. have just been banned in the U.K. for perpetuating gender stereotypes.
In one for Philadelphia cream cheese, two new dads are shown at a sushi-style restaurant, getting distracted by the snacks on offer and almost losing their babies on the food carousel. As they make last minute grabs to retrieve their children, one of them says "Let's not tell mum."
In the other, for Volkswagen electric e-Golf cars, a man is shown zipping up a tent on the side of a cliff while his female companion sleeps, male astronauts are seen functioning in zero gravity, a male athlete with a prosthetic leg performs a high jump, and a woman with a stroller is seen reading on a park bench. The images are accompanied by the tagline: "When we learn to adapt, we can achieve anything."