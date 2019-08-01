The fate of Treasure Island Music Festival and other events slated at West Oakland's Middle Harbor Shoreline Park is up in the air after the Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) sent a cease-and-desist order to the Port of Oakland. Both agencies oversee the 40-acre park with views of the San Francisco skyline, which has become a popular destination for large-scale gatherings in recent years.
Environmental watchdog groups say that festivals at the park, some of which attract tens of thousands of attendees, have noticeably harmed its terrain, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.