"Even a month after [Treasure Island Music Festival], you could still see the damage that was done to the park's landscape and sprinkler system," Save the Bay Executive Director David Lewis told the Chronicle's Phil Matier.

Furthermore, the Port of Oakland violated its agreement to obtain permission from the BCDC before closing the park for paid events, often turning in its plans late or neglecting to submit them altogether. Advocates say that these closures to the general public deprive local residents of access to one of the neighborhood's few parks.

It's not the first time environmentalists have raised red flags about festivals at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park. In addition to Treasure Island, which was held there for the first time in 2018, the park hosted last year's rap festival Blurry Vision and this year's electronic music-focused Second Sky Festival, both presented by promotions giant Goldenvoice. Last year, KQED first reported that environmentalists were concerned events like these could damage the park's numerous bird habitats.