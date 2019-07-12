Prosecutors allege Kelly and his associates paid out "hundreds of thousands" of dollars to collect copies of those videos, which had begun circulating, and that Kelly and others paid alleged victims, their parents, other family members and other witnesses to prevent them from testifying in court or otherwise coming forward. Those payoffs were said to include gifts and foreign travel as well as cash, and that Kelly also "used physical abuse, violence, threats of violence, blackmail, and other controlling behaviors" to silence his alleged victims.

In the indictment unsealed Friday morning in New York, federal prosecutors charged Kelly with one count of racketeering related to kidnapping and four violations of the Mann Act, which relate to allegations of trafficking victims across state lines for sexual purposes. Kelly abused five victims, including three minors, in incidents as far back as 1999 and as recently as 2018, according to the court document.

Prosecutors say Kelly worked with his bodyguards, drivers and personal assistants to form an illegal conspiracy to find and abuse women and girls "to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly," prosecutors wrote. "By promoting R. Kelly's music and the R. Kelly brand, the members of the Enterprise expected to receive financial opportunities and personal benefits and increased power."

Kelly and his entourage allegedly recruited and groomed women and girls, enticing them with access to the singer and promises of money. Authorities say he confined the victims against their will, forcing them to engage in sex acts and sometimes filming the sexual activity.

These incidents are alleged to have taken place in locations including Chicago, Connecticut, California and in Brooklyn, where prosecutors filed the sealed charges on June 20.