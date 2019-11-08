Loving Yourself in the Streets and Between the Sheets

Sex shop owner Nenna Joiner saw room to make sex toys more inclusive, so they decided to design and sell their own vibrator. Yeah, that’s right. And now it’s on the shelves at their store, Feelmore Adult Gallery, in downtown Oakland.

Originally an adult filmmaker, Joiner opened the sex shop a few years ago to have a spot to show their work and create a space where people can be themselves, especially when talking about sex. And that’s what Joiner is all about, being who you are no matter where you are: in church, in conversation with politicians and as a business owner.

On this week’s episode of Rightnowish we’re talking sex toys, porn, entrepreneurship and the importance of being true to yourself— while creating space for others to do the same.

A shorter version of this episode was first broadcast on May 31, 2019.