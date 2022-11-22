How Hoverflies Spawn Maggots that Sweeten Your Oranges

Oblique streaktail hoverflies zip from bloom to bloom wearing a wasp costume to avoid getting eaten. But it’s all show – they don’t even have stingers! Their fierce maggots, on the other hand, devour hundreds of insect pests. As they gorge, they help keep orange trees safe from disease.

TRANSCRIPT

What hovers like a tiny helicopter and flies backwards?

Has the flashy backside of a wasp … the huge eyes of a fly … and spawns murderous maggots?

Meet the hoverflies, also known as “flower flies,” or syrphids.

There are 6,000 species, each with its own style.