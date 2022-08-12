KQED is a proud member of
An airplane flies past the full Sturgeon Supermoon as it rises above New York City on August 11, 2022, as seen from West Orange, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Sturgeon Supermoon 2022: See Photos From Around the World

Sarah Mohamad
The last supermoon of this year, the Sturgeon Moon, brightened our night skies in August.

The supermoon appears bigger and brighter than your usual full moon. Ben Burress, staff astronomer at Oakland's Chabot Space and Science Center,  says that if you could compare the full moon at apogee (sometimes called a “micromoon”) and the perigee supermoon side by side, the difference in size would look the same as a penny and a nickel held at arm’s length.

Did you get a chance to witness this spectacular event? Here's a sampling of photos from all around the world.

The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool. Picture date: Thursday August 11, 2022. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool. Picture date: Thursday August 11, 2022. (Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Sturgeon full moon rises next to Istanbul's Camlica Mosque on August 11, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Sturgeon Moon is the last super-moon of 2022. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
The Sturgeon full moon rises next to Istanbul's Camlica Mosque on August 11, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Sturgeon Moon is the last super-moon of 2022. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
The moon is obscured by clouds as it passes behind the Washington Monument on August 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. The so-called Sturgeon Moon is the fourth and final super moon of 2022.
The moon is obscured by clouds as it passes behind the Washington Monument on August 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. The so-called Sturgeon Moon is the fourth and final super moon of 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The last supermoon of the year rises over Lower Manhattan of New York City, United States on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The last supermoon of the year rises over Lower Manhattan of New York City, United States on August 11, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises behind Edinburgh Castle. Picture date: Thursday August 11, 2022. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises behind Edinburgh Castle. Picture date: Thursday August 11, 2022. (Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Super Moon sinks behind the Hagia Sophia Mosque on August 11, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Hakan Akgun/dia images via Getty Images)
The Super Moon sinks behind the Hagia Sophia Mosque on August 11, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Hakan Akgun/dia images via Getty Images)
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year rises over Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland. Picture date: Thursday August 11, 2022. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year rises over Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland. Picture date: Thursday August 11, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)

