Sturgeon Supermoon 2022: See Photos From Around the World

The last supermoon of this year, the Sturgeon Moon, brightened our night skies in August.

The supermoon appears bigger and brighter than your usual full moon. Ben Burress, staff astronomer at Oakland's Chabot Space and Science Center, says that if you could compare the full moon at apogee (sometimes called a “micromoon”) and the perigee supermoon side by side, the difference in size would look the same as a penny and a nickel held at arm’s length.

Did you get a chance to witness this spectacular event? Here's a sampling of photos from all around the world.

