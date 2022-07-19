Carpenter Bees Stab Flowers to Steal Their Nectar

It’s easy for a hummingbird to get at the nectar because it has a long beak.

So, she takes a shortcut by slicing an incision at the base of the flower … sneaking the nectar out through the back door.

It’s a selfish indulgence called nectar robbing.

The flower rarely gets pollinated this way because the bee doesn’t get close enough to rub pollen onto the plant’s reproductive parts.

The carpenter bee stores the stolen goods in her crop – a pouch near her stomach.

While she’s busy thieving, nearby this enormous golden male hovers around the same shrub for hours. He’s hoping to catch her attention with his fitness display.

Also known as the teddy bear bee, he’s almost as big as your thumb, but he’s all show. He doesn’t even sting. He’s staking out his tiny territory.

Occasionally he lands, releasing pheromones to mark his spot with a flowery aroma to entice the ladies.

Once in a while his efforts pay off. They mate quickly and discreetly. She’s simply too busy to linger.

Just like their name suggests, carpenter bees are skilled woodworkers. The female bee uses her powerful mandibles to tunnel into dead wood – like logs or tree trunks. Mama bees lay their eggs and provide food for the developing offspring in these chambers. The bees may return to the same nest for generations, expanding and renovating year after year.

Carpenter bees don’t have a queen, and they aren’t as social as honeybees, but several bees may room together in a nest.

