KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Astronomy

How to See Sunday's 'Blood Moon' Total Lunar Eclipse in the Bay Area

Ben Burress
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Five moons move from lower right to upper left, showing the progression of a total lunar eclipse. The first moon is one-half dark gray, with a black bite taken out of the left side, as the moon moves toward Earth's shadow. In the second phase, there's a sliver of bright sunlight on the lower right side of the moon, while most of the moon is dark with a slightly reddish cast. In the third phase, the moon is fully in Earth's shadow and covered in a red/orange light. In the fourth phase, the moon is moving out of Earth's shadow and is dark grey with a reddish cast and pale grey on the right side. In the fifth and final phase, there's a dark shadow on the right quarter of the moon, while the rest is white and grey.
A sequence of images of the moon taken during a total lunar eclipse in 2007. The images at the ends of the sequence show the moon in a partial eclipse phase, with the moon's dark 'umbral' shadow covering only a portion of its face. During totality, depicted by the three central images, the moon passes through the umbra and is completely enveloped in shadow. The reddish tones are created by sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere and shining into the umbra. (Conrad Jung/Chabot Space and Science Center)

One of the most beautiful sights of the night sky is the appearance of a total lunar eclipse, when the moon makes a rare passage straight through Earth’s shadow.

Rare, yes, but on the West Coast, the spheres will align on May 15 to give us a front-row seat to the spectacle — and at a convenient time of night, as well.

When is the eclipse?

When the moon rises, shortly after 8 p.m. PDT on Sunday, the eclipse will already be in progress. But don’t worry about missing the beginning; The best is yet to come.

The eclipse will enter "totality" — when the moon is fully engulfed in Earth’s shadow — at 8:29 p.m., reach maximum darkness at 9:11 p.m., and end at 9:54 p.m. When totality ends, the moon will reenter a partial eclipse phase, gradually moving back into the sun’s light.

Diagram showing the relationship of the Sun, Earth and moon during a total lunar eclipse, when the moon passes through Earth's full 'umbral' shadow. (NASA)

How do you see the eclipse?

The moon will rise in the southeast, and by the time totality begins at 8:29 p.m., it will have risen 12 degrees above the southeastern horizon — about the span of your open hand. So, you simply need to find a moon-watching spot with a clear view of the southeastern horizon.

Unlike observing fainter celestial events like meteor showers, you don’t need to travel to a dark sky location to enjoy the eclipse. Even when the moon is dimmest, at maximum eclipse, it will be a prominent object in the heavens.

What will you see?

Since this lunar eclipse will already be in progress when the moon rises, what would be a full moon will have a large, dark “bite” taken out of one side. Some ancient cultures even explained a lunar eclipse as a celestial being — a dragon, or a dog — devouring the moon.

During totality, the moon will darken significantly, as well as change color from full-moon-white to a rusty orange or even blood red, depending on atmospheric conditions. That's why a total lunar eclipse is often called a blood moon. The effect can make the moon look three-dimensional, like a coppery ball hanging in the sky — almost like you could reach out and touch it.

The orange and red tones during totality are caused by the filtering of sunlight by Earth’s atmosphere.

On the left is a blue ball representing Earth. On the top and bottom of Earth, cone-shaped rainbows of light from an unpictured sun extend off into space. the image shows the blue light heading off into space, while the red spectrum of light shines on the moon, hidden in Earth's shadow.
During a lunar eclipse, Earth’s atmosphere scatters sunlight. The blue light from the sun scatters away, and longer-wavelength red, orange and yellow light passes through, turning our moon red. This image is not to scale. (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio)

As the sun’s light grazes around Earth’s edges, it passes through hundreds of miles of atmosphere, and its bluer tones are partially blocked and scattered by atmospheric gas molecules. But redder tones of sunlight pass through more freely, slipping around the sides of our planet and shining onto the moon.

You can see the same effect on the sun’s light every day when you watch a sunrise or sunset, when the sun is near the horizon and filtered to appear orange or red. And even in twilight, when the sun is below the horizon, the sky is still glowing with rosy light scattered in the atmosphere.

When's the next eclipse?

Though eclipses, both lunar and solar, are rare events to witness, they occur more often than you might think. There was a partial solar eclipse on April 30, but you had to be at the southern tip of Chile or in parts of the extreme southern Pacific Ocean to see it. Another partial solar eclipse will be visible from Europe and the Middle East in October.

But here on the West Coast we’re in luck, for another total lunar eclipse will be visible in 2022, starting around midnight on Nov. 8 and reaching maximum eclipse a few hours before sunrise — not as convenient as this month’s, but we’ll be able to see the entire eclipse from beginning to end.

Sponsored