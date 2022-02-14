Queer Communities Often Left Out of Disaster Planning, Research Shows



“When people are planning for social vulnerability, they totally discount the LGBTQ+ community because it's characterized as being white and wealthy,” said Michael Méndez, an environmental policy and planning professor at UC Irvine.

Méndez is part of a group of LGBTQ+ professors whose new research shows that efforts to prepare for and recover from disasters regularly exclude queer people. The researchers from Yale University, the University of Georgia and UC Irvine outline policy recommendations on how government and relief groups can make disaster preparation and recovery inclusive and safe for LGBTQ+ people.

'Rendered invisible'

Méndez says there are too many cases of queer people being neglected, mistreated or outright discriminated against when trying to get aid. In one instance, a lesbian couple pretended they were sisters to share a room in an emergency shelter.

“There were also several cases showing that transgender people were arrested during some of the hurricanes for using a shower that did not match their biological birth,” he said.

In 2012, the Human Rights Campaign detailed how best to work collaboratively with LGBTQ+ people and eliminate discrimination in disaster preparation and response. Méndez says that, nationwide, very few assistance groups use the guidance.

In 2019 California passed a law mandating that local governments include cultural competency in disaster preparedness planning. Méndez says it provides “nominal LGBTQ+ protections.”

He says the law isn’t explicit enough and has little accountability baked into it. For example, it doesn’t require disaster planners to know where queer communities are concentrated. He would like lawmakers to come up with a bill that would require governments to analyze where LGBTQ+ people live and then use that data for disaster planning.

“Those are the blind spots that even California has,” he said. “Essentially, the LGBTQ+ community here in California and throughout the nation are rendered invisible in the context of disasters, public policy and planning.”

Home is a 'hard-fought' thing

Méndez and the other researchers also strongly suggest that disaster plans reflect the unique structures of queer families.

“Some LGBTQ+ individuals are still shunned from their family members,” he said. “They have a chosen family they consider part of their immediate family, and it should be acknowledged.”

When queer communities are involved in reducing their own risk, Méndez says there’s significantly less loss from a disaster. He says preventing further damage is vital for queer people because they often already don’t have a sense of home.