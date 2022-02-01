Flying Termites Take a Dangerous Journey to a New Life

It’s a crucial operation for the survival of the species. So, soldier termites stand guard over the crowd. Soldiers have huge heads, with menacing mandibles to defend against predators.

In the everyday life of a colony, soldiers watch over the workers, these milky-white nestmates that rear the young.

Because they’re both blind, this soldier vibrates its head to warn the workers away from danger, like this exposed spot where the bark has peeled away. Out in the open, they could be picked off. So, they retreat to safety.

Danger is at its highest on that momentous day when the alates come out and swarm.

Ants attack them as they emerge and the termite soldiers are quickly overwhelmed. The ants cart the alates off, bit by bit, to feed their hungry colony.

Spiders also make off with a few. Everyone wants a piece of them.

The survivors fly a short distance, sometimes just a few feet. Alates can see, which helps them find mates from nearby colonies, where the same exodus is underway.

They shed their wings and the male follows the female’s scent pretty closely. Soon, they’ll dig into the earth and start their own colony, crowning themselves king and queen. These two alone will make thousands of termites.

They all groom each other to get rid of anything that could make the colony sick.

And the workers forage for the termites’ only food – the cellulose that helps give wood its structure.

Termites eat decaying trees and break them down. In that way, they’re incredibly useful.

But they become our enemy when they go for the wood inside our homes. They build tubes out of saliva and soil to connect their nest to yours. The insects dry out easily and need these covered shelter tubes to stay moist. Once they’re in, they chow down along the grain of the wood.

