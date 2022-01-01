2022 Promises Continued Climate Extremes, But Also A Glimmer of Hope for Californians

Ehlers says billions of dollars in the federal infrastructure bill could infuse California with money to ready roads and bridges for a changing climate. There are also millions to protect infrastructure against wildfires, deliver clean drinking water to communities, and expand an electric vehicle charging network across the state.

Even with the infusion of cash, Ehlers cautions that throwing money at climate impacts isn’t a cure for the root cause of atmospheric warming—burning fossil fuels. And just because we have the dollars doesn’t preclude actions each of us can take to calm the storm ahead of us.

Michael Méndez, author of the book “Climate Change from the Streets,” says people can vote and pressure local, state and federal leaders to act on climate change and phasing out fossil fuels.

“If people care about climate change and environmental issues, it’s important, they stay active and educated about who's running for office,” he said. “Many people think that their vote doesn't count, but we see it does count.”

For a glimpse of what 2022 holds for California climate-wise



Weather

2021 has been a year: A dry winter, the hottest summer on record, wildfires, and atmospheric rivers. Brian Garcia, a warning meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office, says he’s excited to see California start the year soggy and wet.

“For 2022, I would expect much more normal conditions than we’ve seen over the past few years, but also expect a warmer-than-normal summer,” Garcia said. He also says long-term climate models signal a dry-out in late January or February.

But there may be less time to prepare for storms and heat waves. A recent study from Stanford professor Aditi Sheshadri found warming is making it harder to predict 10-day forecasts accurately.

“So, if we know that the window of accurate predictability is going to reduce as we go forward, that is valuable knowledge for anyone who has to respond to changing weather conditions, whether it's extreme or not,” she said.

Drought

While 2022 is starting as wet and balmy, California needs 140% of average rain and snow to get reservoir levels back to average. Even with recent rains, large reservoirs the state relies on for water supply, such as Lake Shasta and Lake Oroville, are still below average. But the rain has filled some small reservoirs to above-average levels; for example, Marin’s reservoir levels noticeably rise with each storm.

One person who'd like to see stricter drought restrictions this year is Newsha Ajami She’s the director of urban water policy for Stanford University’s Water in the West initiative. She says all the bouncing between weather extremes is just not working for California’s aging water system, built for a climate that does not exist anymore.

She’s concerned heat waves will melt the Sierra Nevada snowpack and dry out wildlands early. That’s a large part of what exacerbated the scale of the drought and wildfires in 2021.

“I'm looking into 2022, thinking, this is great, we are seeing another atmospheric river, lots of rain, some snow in the mountains, but I’m hoping and praying that we are not going to be hit with another heatwave that would melt all of this,” she said.

Wildfire

The 2021 fire season was truly ferocious, and over the past year, the sheer scale of the fires shifted the public consciousness. Californians realized how we fight wildfires isn’t working. As a result, state leaders created policy goals and laws to make it easier for fire experts to light controlled good fires that clear excess vegetation.

Wildfire experts are still concerned that large, impossible-to-control wildfires will ignite again in the early summer months through the fall. Leila Carvalho, a UC Santa Barbara professor of meteorology and climatology, says long-term climate trends—like heat waves drying out vegetation early in the year or drier springs—will continue throughout 2022.

“Major fires will happen,” she said. “The cycles tend to repeat when we have the right conditions of winds and ignitions.”

But Carvalho is hopeful for two significant reasons. First, the state has set aside more than a billion dollars to strategically remove brush and trees to rescue catastrophic wildfires. Second, so many scientists are studying the effects climate change and historic fire suppression has on drying wildland areas.

“People are trying to find solutions to mitigate and adapt because we have to deal with these swinging extremes in climate,” she said. “I'm hopeful that we are perhaps dealing with problems in ways we haven’t been doing before.”

Environmental Justice

Communities already dealing with the effects of climate change stand to benefit from $100 million in state funds to establish community resilience hubs where people can go when climate emergencies strike. The hubs will be permanent neighborhood-based facilities — youth centers, churches, senior centers — that can provide emergency response, including backup power, food, economic assistance, internet services and a respite from smoke-filled air.