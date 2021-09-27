Here's How Celebrities Embraced Climate Discussions at the U.N. General Assembly

"If we believe in the possibilities and hope," said Kim Seok-jin (better known to BTS fans as Jin), "even when the unexpected happens, we will not lose our way, but discover new ones."

The song "Permission to Dance," he announced "is our message of welcome that we want to share with everyone today."

Then, above them on a big screen, this happened:

Camila Cabello and friends write a letter

On Thursday, pop star and former Fifth Harmony singer, Camila Cabello gathered more than 60 celebrities together to sign an open letter demanding climate action. Addressed to the CEOs of 14 major media companies—including Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Netflix, Fox, Facebook, Disney and Sony—the letter asked them to publicly back President Biden's climate agenda and supporting legislation.

It said in part:

The plan currently before Congress will protect people’s health and clean up our drinking water. It will create a just transition away from dirty fossil fuels and create millions of new jobs. It will protect communities from climate change through investments in clean energy, clean transportation, and infrastructure upgrades. And it will make sure we finally prioritize and invest in the low-income communities and communities of color that are hit hardest by both fossil fuel pollution and climate impacts. This plan will create a stronger, brighter, and more just America—and we need you to help make this vision a reality.

Shakira, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, and Justin Timberlake signed the letter, along with other major stars including: Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn, Kerry Washington, Hugh Jackman, Dua Lipa, Don Cheadle, Ellen DeGeneres, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, Barbra Streisand and Sigourney Weaver.

Late night hosts do "Climate Night"

Last Wednesday, all the late night hosts dedicated episodes to the climate crisis under the banner of one "Climate Night," with a mixed bag of results. Seth Myers and James Corden joined forces for a 3-minute segment that broadcast on both NBC and CBS before their shows (which featured interviews with John Kerry and Bill Gates, respectively). "Climate is a universal topic," Corden said inanely. "Please learn all you can and then call your congressman."

Elsewhere, Samantha Bee focused on aging infrastructure and overflowing sewage, and Trevor Noah talked endangered coffee beans, wine grapes and sea turtles. Also, Jimmy Fallon told Dr. Jane Goodall — a woman who's trying to get literally a trillion trees planted over the next decade — that The Tonight Show would plant one for her. (One! And it was tiny!)