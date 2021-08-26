'Showing Climate Change as it Happens': A Veteran Photojournalist on Capturing California's Intensifying Wildfires

In September of 2015, the Valley Fire went off. That was my wake up call, seeing the rates of spread and the flame lengths and how fast the fire moved in one afternoon, it just blew me away. I realized, we're in a different era now.

We keep hearing this from veteran firefighters. Fire behavior is off the charts, extreme this year and in recent years. But they often attribute it to forest management practices as opposed to climate change. What do you think?

It's both. The forest management could be stronger. Climate change definitely has something to do with it. But with forest management, we're so far behind right now, it's going to take a long time to catch up. Climate change has exacerbated the problem. After you burn, you've got to go back every couple of years and retreat to that area. It's a constant cycle to go on forever, really. If we want these fires to become under control, it’s something that we're going to have to do. We have to face it.

When do you really get scared? How do you decide that it's too dangerous, that the photos aren't worth it?

A good rule of thumb — if I drive down a road and I see the fire laying over the road and the wind has caught it, I don't go in there. I will go in after the fire burns all the brush. I'm really careful about where I drive my vehicle. I always make sure I have two exit points. These big fires, they create pyrocumulous columns that go up 40,000 feet, dropping embers behind you, everywhere. Spot fires start in front of you, behind you, on the side. I'm very cautious about that. If the firefighters leave, it's a good idea for me to leave, too.

You have quite a following on Twitter, and Santa Rosa newspaper readers, locals, they know you and your work. Why did you write that essay now?

Our communities in California suffer a great deal of PTSD when the wind blows, when it gets hot. We're very fire aware in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. I felt like I owed it to the readers of the Press Democrat, to go out there and to kind of show them what it's like.

We photograph and report on things that go on in Sonoma County about our fires, but this is a statewide problem. Whether you agree if there's climate change or not, fire behavior has changed within the last six years, in our region. It's worse, much worse, off the charts, worse. We're showing climate change as it happens, witnessing history. We're witnessing climate change on a daily basis.

You talk about a sense of camaraderie and an obligation to the firefighters that you see out in the field that you take pictures of?