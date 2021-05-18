The Pipevine Caterpillar Thrives in a Toxic Love Triangle

The caterpillars have evolved to depend on the vine. It’s their only food. And they turn its poison into their own weapon. As they chomp away, they accumulate the toxins in their bodies and make themselves noxious to predators.

The bright orange screams “I can make you sick!”

Even the butterfly’s eggs are crusted with toxins.

After hatching, the caterpillars feast side by side. Scientists call this gregarious behavior. They’re not just being social. Feeding together helps them get bigger faster, though scientists don’t know exactly why.

And the faster they grow, the sooner they’ll stock up on those defensive compounds.

So does the pipevine get anything out of this deal? Pollination by the butterflies, maybe? Nope.

They drink nectar from other flowers.

So when the pipevine’s flowers come out in early spring, they lure in and trap tiny flies called fungus gnats.

The flowers entice them with a mushroomy aroma that reminds the gnats of the fungi they feed on.

Once in there, it’s really hard to get out. Here’s what it looks like inside the flower, from the bottom of the pipe.

This is the actual exit ... the way it got in.

And this is where the flower keeps its pollen. It *could* be a way out, all lit up by the sun. So, the gnat flies up.

It gets stuck, at least for a bit. But the flower doesn’t eat it, like a carnivorous plant would. The flower only needs to keep it hostage until some pollen grains attach to the fly’s hairs. This is called deceptive pollination.

For many gnats the ordeal is too much. They don’t make it out.

But some do escape. If one falls for the same pipevine trick again and gets caught in another flower … boom! Pollination. That flower will turn into a seed-carrying fruit that will eventually lead to new places for this butterfly to lay her eggs.

She’ll never know the debt of gratitude she owes a certain disoriented gnat.

