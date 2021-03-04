To Lead Climate Initiatives at Treasury, Biden Turns to Another UC Berkeley Academic

President Joe Biden has tapped Catherine Wolfram, a professor and associate dean at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, as his latest climate hire.

Wolfram is a leading expert on climate change and energy markets. She’ll serve as a deputy assistant secretary for climate and energy economics, a newly created position at the Treasury Department.

“It’s fantastic that the Biden Administration is paying so much attention to climate change, and I’m excited to be part of the efforts,” she said in a statement posted to the university’s website. “It’s one thing to sit in your office and write about what policy makers should and shouldn’t do, but I’m really curious to see how these decisions get made in practice.”

Her early academic career examined U.S. regulation of electricity markets. More recently, she’s studied climate change and energy issues in the developing world, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and India, and leading randomized controlled trials to evaluate energy programs in the U.S., Ghana and Kenya, the university said.

“Catherine represents the sort of balanced, careful thinking about the environment and the need to address climate change that Biden has been talking about for his whole campaign and his early presidency,” Severin Borenstein, faculty director of the Energy Institute at Haas, said.