Bay Area Community Power Providers Team Up in Quest for Cheaper Clean Energy

A coalition of California community power providers in the Bay Area and beyond are joining forces on bulk purchases of renewable energy.

East Bay Community Energy and other community choice aggregators, as the groups are called, buy cleaner power for their customers. Now, eight of these aggregators are combining to procure more clean energy and invest in battery farms, which store excess power harvested from the grid, at what they say will be a better price.

The group is already evaluating proposals on a 500-megawatt battery project it hopes to bring online by 2026. That project could store enough power to keep the lights on in a neighborhood like West Oakland, with more than 9,000 homes, for an entire month.

The groups are mostly in the Bay Area; other communities like Santa Barbara and Humboldt County are also represented. All together, they cover more than 2.5 million customers and the equivalent of 40% of PG&E’s annual electricity load.

Jan Pepper, CEO of Peninsula Clean Energy, said the group’s members are “among the most ambitious [community choice aggregators] in pursuing clean power.”