These Acrobatic Beach Hoppers Shred All Night Long

They’re drawn toward shadowy blobs on the horizon. They hope it’s kelp, their favorite food.

When they find it, they eat and eat.

Sometimes they even eat one another.

This large beach hopper is piercing the other right behind its eye, holding it in place with its claws.

For protection, they dig burrows about a foot deep where the sand is damp and cool.

And males will fight over control of burrows, especially if there are females inside.

Deep in the night, the beach hopper acrobatics build into a dazzling show.

A powerful flick of their curled-up tail launches them skyward.

They do not stick the landing.

A beach hopper can jump as high as your knees, dozens of times the length of its body.

It’s a quick way to travel — toward food or mates. Or to get out of harm’s way.

Beach hoppers’ diets are mostly beach wrack — anything natural that washes ashore. Wrack is an essential source of nutrients for sandy beach ecosystems.

These shredders break down the wrack into smaller parts. It’s the first step in sending nutrients into the food chain.

When predators like shorebirds or insects eat beach hoppers, they can carry these nutrients further inland.

Without these hungry acrobats, beaches the world over would be strewn with rotting seaweed.

After a night of fighting and feasting, they leave only silhouettes behind.

As the sun rises, the beach hoppers retreat to their burrows, just beyond the tide’s reach.

The performers need their rest.

Another spectacle is just a night away.

