Groundbreaking Bill Would Require Large Companies To Track Carbon Emissions

“Once businesses are disclosing their comprehensive carbon footprint, not just their core operations, but also their electricity they're using, their supply chains, their employee commutes and so forth, it creates accountability,” says Weiner.

The legislation comes as major investors and some corporations appear to be shifting attitudes toward accountability, if not transparency, around their contributions to climate change. Not long ago, the chief executive of the world’s biggest investment manager, BlackRock, called on companies “to disclose a plan for how their business model will be compatible with a net-zero economy,” and threatened to sell shares in the world’s worst climate polluters.

“When you go into fast-food restaurants in California, you know what the calories are, because the state said people have to be able to understand this in order to make decisions in a healthy and open way,” says Michael Schmitz, Carbon Accountable’s co-executive director. “In the climate area the need for that kind of data is the same, and we think that data should be public.”

Some sectors of the economy, including large carbon emitters from stationary sources, already disclose some emissions to state regulators, as part of California’s cap-and-trade program. Weiner says the legislation expands on that principle.

“Not that many companies do it and they don't report a broad enough array of their carbon emissions,” Weiner says. “We already have a foundation and we're building on that and making it more comprehensive and broader.”

Carbon Accountable, which worked with Weiner in crafting the legislation, says that as many 1400 publicly-traded companies and 3800 private ones might be subject to the proposed requirements, based on Dun & Bradstreet records. That includes a diverse array of companies from Facebook to FedEx.

“I think the key thing is making sure that we understand where the emissions are coming from in our goal of getting to zero emissions or carbon neutrality by 2045,” said EPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld, who added, “we really need to move to an economy-wide program” to achieve that goal.

No other state has required either full carbon-footprint transparency of companies, or science-based goals for reducing emissions. Carbon Accountable’s Schmitz says that, according to his research, SB 260 would be the first accountability rule of its kind in the country. The California League of Conservation Voters and Sunrise Bay Area also sponsor the bill.