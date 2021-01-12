These Silk-Swinging Caterpillars Will Ruin Your Picnic

California oak moth caterpillars eat all the leaves on an oak, leaving a brown skeleton. Then they rappel down on a strand of silk, twirling and swinging. If you were enjoying the shade, good luck getting out of their way. For the oak, the caterpillars are a bigger deal – will the tree survive?

TRANSCRIPT

Ahh. Time for a spring nap under this peaceful oak … unless that oak is under siege by clouds of amorous moths.

Unlike most moths, which are nocturnal, these California oak moths take over in daylight.

This female frantically beats her wings to spread her scent.

A male picks up the signal with his feathered antennae.