Video: How to Keep Indoor Air Clean

Now that the autumn rains have begun, the devastating 2020 wildfire season is winding down. This year, smoke from the fires resulted in a record number of days in which the Bay Area experienced poor to awful air quality.

With the weather turning colder, more people will stay inside, and while we're used to thinking about the air quality outdoors, polluted indoor air can also have negative health impacts. So, for some tips on how to keep your air clean during a smoke emergency or just in general, watch the video below...