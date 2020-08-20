Unhealthy Air in Bay Area Expected to Continue as Wildfires, Winds Persist

After months of following shelter-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bay Area residents now have another reason to stay inside: dangerously poor air quality from a series of wildfires, which continue to burn out of control.

The Air Quality Index in the region Wednesday degenerated throughout the day to some of the worst levels in the world. The unhealthiest conditions in the region are south, east and northeast of San Francisco, as smoke spreads outward from the LNU, SCU and CZU Lightning Complex fires.

Officials are urging people in areas where the air is classified as "unhealthy" -- displayed as red on color-coded maps -- to stay indoors, particularly those with respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD, as well as older adults, children and teens. For those who have to go out, the recommendation is to avoid strenuous outdoor activities or to shorten the amount of time outside.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District expects the smoke to continue fouling the air for at least the next few days. Erin DeMerritt, a spokesperson for the district, said that winds from the northwest are expected to pick up and carry smoke from fires in Napa and Marin counties south across the Peninsula and East Bay.

"Unhealthy air quality conditions are expected to persist in the Bay Area through at least Friday until firefighters have a better handle on the fires," DeMerritt said. Air quality will be worse during overnight and morning hours, she said, due to weather conditions that will keep the smoke at ground level.