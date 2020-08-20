KQED is a proud member of
Unhealthy Air in Bay Area Expected to Continue as Wildfires, Winds Persist
Peter Arcuni
Fire and smoke surround a boat rental shop in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California as flames rage through on Aug. 18, 2020.  (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

After months of following shelter-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bay Area residents now have another reason to stay inside: dangerously poor air quality from a series of wildfires, which continue to burn out of control.

The Air Quality Index in the region Wednesday degenerated throughout the day to some of the worst levels in the world. The unhealthiest conditions in the region are south, east and northeast of San Francisco, as smoke spreads outward from the LNU, SCU  and CZU Lightning Complex fires.

Officials are urging people in areas where the air is classified as "unhealthy" -- displayed as red on color-coded maps -- to stay indoors, particularly those with respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD, as well as older adults, children and teens. For those who have to go out, the recommendation is to avoid strenuous outdoor activities or to shorten the amount of time outside.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District expects the smoke to continue fouling the air for at least the next few days. Erin DeMerritt, a spokesperson for the district, said that winds from the northwest are expected to pick up and carry smoke from fires in Napa and Marin counties south across the Peninsula and East Bay.

"Unhealthy air quality conditions are expected to persist in the Bay Area through at least Friday until firefighters have a better handle on the fires," DeMerritt said. Air quality will be worse during overnight and morning hours, she said, due to weather conditions that will keep the smoke at ground level.

The American Lung Association in California offered the following advice for local residents struggling with  the simultaneous health risks of smoke, extreme heat and COVID-19:

  • Stay inside as much as possible, with doors, windows and fireplace dampers shut – and clean air circulating through air conditioners and/or air cleaners. Residents should use the recirculation setting on their home air conditioners to avoid outdoor air contamination. Using whole house fans is not recommended because they can allow unfiltered outside air into the home.
  • Those with chronic lung disease are encouraged to gather all their medications, delivery devices, prescriptions and insurance cards in one spot so they can quickly be transported in the event of an evacuation.
  • If evacuating, remember to continue to follow guidance around COVID-19 such as practicing social distancing, wearing a cloth face covering and using hand sanitizer.
  • Contact a physician immediately if lung disease symptoms worsen or are not relieved by the usual medicines. Seek medical attention if experiencing wheezing, shortness of breath, difficulty taking a full breath, chest heaviness, lightheadedness, and dizziness.
  • Avoid exercising outdoors, particularly if you smell smoke or experience eye or throat irritation.
  • For those returning to a fire-damaged home, limit exposure to ash by wearing protective clothing, gloves, goggles and a fitted N-95 mask, if available. Note that a cloth mask, such as those often used to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will not adequately protect lungs from particles found in wildfire smoke.

Breathing particulate-heavy air could make people more susceptible to the novel coronavirus, says Dr. Madhavi Dandu, professor of medicine at UCSF.

"Air pollution and all type of particulate matter, but especially the particulate 2.5 that we see in fires, can really impact both lung health as well as just general immune health," Dandu said. "One of the things that it does is destroy these little hairs that we call cilia that are in the lungs, which are ways to protect the lungs. They basically wipe off the germs, or spread the germs, so that they don't eventually get into the bloodstream."

Dandu says given the health risks associated with breathing in smoke, "staying out of the polluted air if at all possible is the safest thing to do."