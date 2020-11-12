New Whale Entanglement Rules Delay Crab Season, and the Industry Isn't Happy

In 2016 alone, more than 50 confirmed humpback whale entanglements occurred off the West Coast. A report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration listed California's Dungeness crab fishery as the largest contributor. Data from the agency projects that roughly three-quarters of whales that get tangled in the lines may eventually die as a result.

“What these regulations do is they create a new system for determining when certain areas might be closed to crab fishing if there’s a lot of whales or turtles around,” Shester said.

Under the new rules, crabbing can be halted in regions where 20 or more whales are spotted. Toward the end of the season, in the spring, 10 or more whales can trigger a shutdown, and confirmed entanglements have the potential to end the season altogether.

Ben Platt, president of the California Coast Crab Association and owner of a fishing boat based out of Crescent City, says the number of whales that can trigger a closure is too small.

“The bottom line is that the thresholds are so low that it's unrealistic to expect that this fishery could continue in any meaningful way,” Platt said.

The crabbing community has worked with the state in recent years to reduce the number of entanglements by putting less gear in the water and supporting closures when necessary, Platt says. In his view, the typical seven-month Dungeness crab season is now in danger of being reduced to three or four months and potentially even fewer.

“Nowadays, the crab fishery is really the most widely shared and economically important fishery to the coastal communities in California,” Platt said. “We're potentially looking at the devastation of a whole commercial fishing industry, because if we lose Dungeness crab, most of us are going to have to quit, because it's our most important and our most dependable fishery.”

Ryan Bartling, a senior environmental scientist for the fish and wildlife department’s Marine Region, says commercial crab fishermen, along with environmental groups and state and federal agencies, were part of the state’s Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear Working Group, which helped craft the new rules.

“We're trying to balance the need to protect an endangered species and allow for the crabbing fishery to continue and be viable for the state of California and all the fishing communities that depend on it,” Bartling said. “It's a dual-goal regulation.”

Bartling adds that closing down fishing regions isn’t the only way the new rules allow his agency to respond to whale activity.

“It can be a depth restriction, can be a gear reduction, or another management action based on the best available science,” he said.

The regulations also provide a potential avenue for crab fisherman to avoid the closures by using alternative gear that won’t pose a threat to whales and sea turtles. One option, which doesn’t rely on leaving lines in the water for long periods, utilizes crab traps that deploy buoys to the surface when triggered by a timer or signal. This “pop-up” gear, Bartling and many crab fishermen agree, is still a work in progress — expensive and possible to lose on the ocean floor, with more testing needed.

“Given the state of technology, I think we can figure this out,” Bartling said of the different gear, “I just don't know the time frame.”