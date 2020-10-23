WATCH: Video of First-Ever Climate Change Segment in a Presidential Debate

For the first time in history, the issue of climate change was a featured issue at a presidential election debate. Moderator Kristen Welker of NBC asked the candidates how they would tackle climate change, while also supporting job growth.

Welker also directed the candidates in a rare discussion of environmental justice, starting with a question to President Trump: “Some people of color are much more likely to live near oil refineries and chemical plants in Texas. There are families who worry the plants near them are making them sick. Your administration has rolled back regulations on these kinds of facilities. Why should these families give you another four years in office?”

In a contentious exchange, Biden, after being pressed by Trump, said he was opposed to banning fracking, except on federal land.

Watch the entire segment in the video above from ABC News.