What Is the Prognosis for President Trump?

After dismissing the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic for months, President Trump announced on Twitter late Thursday night that he and his wife, Melania, had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease. The White House on Friday said Trump is experiencing "mild" symptoms and that he will work from Walter Reed hospital "for the next few days."

On KQED's Forum radio program Friday, Dr. Bob Wachter, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF, spoke with host Michael Krasny about the prognosis for Trump, what therapeutics may be available to him, and the president's response to the pandemic from a public health perspective.

The following has been edited for length and clarity.

What is the prognosis for someone of President Trump's age, height and weight, and other characteristics?

Bob Wachter: As we go through the checkboxes of what would give you a worse prognosis, he checks off many if not all of them. Older is worse than younger, and once you get up to 74 years old, your chance of dying is somewhere around 100 times greater than if you got it in your 20s. But his chances of survival are quite good; from what we know from public information, his chances of dying are about 1 in 20, though that's probably about 10 times greater than the average person who gets COVID.

Men do almost twice as poorly as women for reasons that aren't fully understood. He also meets the clinical definition of obesity in terms of his body mass index. That makes his prognosis three times worse than if he wasn't obese.

Whatever other illnesses he has, and they have not been forthcoming about his medical record, that can only add to the negative prognostic signs. He already comes into this with a fair number of points against him.

That doesn't mean he's likely to do poorly, but the fact that he has symptoms means that he already is not in the best category: About 40% of people who get the coronavirus are asymptomatic through the entire course of the illness; maybe a little bit less than that because some are presymptomatic.

You might say, "the symptoms are mild." Is that reassuring? I would say not at all. Because he gets tested every day, we know he only got it a couple of days ago. So he's very early in his course. It would be highly surprising for him to be worse than just mildly symptomatic now. And his period of greatest risk will come in the next seven to 10 days or so.

What therapeutics is President Trump eligible for? Which ones do you think would help?

There is no proven treatment for early COVID in terms of preventing the illness from getting worse and leading to a shortness of breath or hospitalization or ultimately respiratory failure.

The only treatments that have been approved are ones that we know work for sure, and they're only given for patients who are sick and are in the hospital. One is an antiviral drug called remdesivir, generally only available to people who are already sick and in the hospital. The other is an anti-inflammatory medicine called dexamethasone, which is a form of steroid.

There's a set of therapeutics, which have shown promise in early studies, called monoclonal antibodies. They're essentially an artificial form of antibodies. It's very expensive, so it won't be widely used, but giving it to people before they're sick enough to need to be hospitalized — and it's too early to be sure about this — lowers the rate of hospitalization and sickness. My guess is that they will figure out a way to get the president one of those drugs, even though it's not generally available to the public.

There was a lot of discussion on Twitter last night about how even though he's got these negative prognostic signs — his age, his obesity and being male — he'll also get the best care in the world.

That might make a difference if it turns out these drugs work and he has access to them, whereas the rest of us wouldn't. But I can tell you that in my experience and in the literature, there's no great evidence that VIPs do better. And actually, sometimes they do worse because as you remember from Steve Jobs, sometimes they dictate their own care and it's not evidence-based. Sometimes the care is somewhat chaotic because everybody is falling over themselves to take care of the patient. And so in terms of the VIP stuff, I wouldn't think that his odds are any better than the average patient coming into the emergency room at UCSF today.

Can you talk about the rapid tests they use at the White House?

They are getting better. A new one has just come out, but I don't think it's being used yet at the White House. They do have false negatives.

It's unusual, but there have been false positives with that test as well. It happened with Gov. [Mike] DeWine of Ohio. And so the first positive test that came back from the president last night might've been the rapid one. But by now, though they're really not being transparent at all about this, because we could use a lot more information about the test, I assume he's had the better, PCR test, and that both tests were positive. I don't think they would have come out publicly unless they confirmed both tests.

I think part of the theme here is that in the environment of the White House, where people were being tested every day, they took that, I believe, as reassurance that nobody around the president could have COVID, and it's OK, therefore, not to follow the public health guidelines. And that clearly was a mistake.