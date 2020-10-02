President Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

U.S. President Donald exits Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1, 2020 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Donald exits Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on October 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” after he and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the coronavirus. The president's results came just a few hours after the news last night that top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID. In this hour of Forum we’re going to talk about the medical, political and and other implications of this bombshell news.

Guests:

Tony Schwartz , ghostwriter, "Trump: The Art of the Deal"; author of the new audiobook, "Dealing With the Devil: My Mother, Trump and Me"

Scott Shafer , senior editor, KQED’s California Politics and Government desk; co-host, Political Breakdown

Dr. Robert Wachter , professor and chair, department of medicine at UCSF; author, "The Digital Doctor: Hope, Hype and Harm at the Dawn of Medicine's Computer Age"