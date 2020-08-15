High Temperatures, Humidity to Bake Bay Area Through Next Week

A long heat wave is settling in across most of California, threatening wildfires and raising public health risks including the spread of COVID-19 over the next week.

Heat will feel worse than usual, especially overnight, as a result of an unusual boost in atmospheric humidity caused by the remnants of a hurricane.

Climatologist Daniel Swain says some coastal areas will escape the most unbearable temperatures, but that heat will blanket 90% of California's land mass, so most people should get ready.

“I suspect this event will probably end up being one of the most significant widespread California extreme heat events in the past decade, if not longer,” writes Swain on his Weather West blog.