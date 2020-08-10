After Months of Isolation, Maybe You Can Use a Shower -- The Perseids are Back!

After midnight, find a safe viewing location with an unobstructed view of the northeastern horizon, to the left of where the sun normally rises, and get comfortable. (To get it dialed in, there are free compass apps you can download for your phone.)



The meteors will radiate from the direction of their namesake constellation, Perseus, above the northeast horizon. Center your view on Perseus, located below the more familiar "W" of the constellation Cassiopeia, but pay attention to as much of the sky as you can, since a meteor may appear at any time, anywhere in the sky.

This year the Third Quarter moon will be in the sky for most of the morning hours, rising around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 12. Though not as bright as during its Full phase, the moon's light will compete somewhat with your meteor watching, but it certainly won't spoil the show.

Since the moon doesn't rise until 12:30 a.m., there's a half-hour window just after midnight when the sky should be quite dark, so that may be the best time for meteor watching. But, you'll be able to see the Perseids until dawn.

If you miss the first night, you can still catch the show on the following morning of Aug. 13. The waning moon will be less bright, and will rise later, around 1 a.m., offering an even bigger window to see some Perseids flash across the sky.

Dark Secrets

Even if you live in the city, you may know a good place, not too far away, where you can escape from the urban lights and find darker skies. Wherever you go, consider taking a buddy and a flashlight, and remember to stay safe.

A few locations around the Bay Area include Mount Diablo, the Sunol area, Henry Coe State Park in the South Bay, and along Skyline Boulevard on the Peninsula. There are great spots in the less populated Sonoma and Napa areas as well. Of course, be sure to check if there are any COVID-19 closures or restrictions in any location you choose.

And though there are some good coastal areas away from city lights, they are often foggy this time of year.

You Snooze, You Lose



Meteors, or "shooting stars," are caused by tiny specks of rock and metal from space burning up in Earth's atmosphere. Most meteors are incinerated at altitudes of 40 or 50 miles above Earth's surface and never come close to the ground.

A meteor shower occurs when the Earth moves through a stream of dust particles left behind by a comet that cruised near Earth at some time in the past.

It is after midnight that we are on the side of the Earth that's moving into the dust stream, allowing us to see the meteors.

Think of riding in a car traveling down a freeway, when suddenly the car plows through a swarm of flying bugs. You only see the bug streaks on the side of the car facing its direction of motion — the windshield — and not the rear window.

Comet Dust

Each of the annual meteor showers — the Perseids, the Leonids, the Geminids, and others — come from a dust stream left behind by a different comet. We see a given meteor shower at the same time each year, when the revolving Earth returns to the point in its orbit where the dust stream is located.

The comets that leave these dust streams originate far out in space, in the cold regions of the solar system around Neptune and beyond, and only pass by Earth every few decades or centuries.

The parent comet of the Perseids is called Swift-Tuttle, named after Lewis Swift and Horace Parnell Tuttle, who discovered it in 1862. Swift-Tuttle orbits the sun once every 133 years, and last passed close to us in 1992. At its greatest distance from the sun, the comet travels farther out than dwarf planet Pluto, located in the Kuiper Belt at the edge of our solar system.