Here's Why Medical Experts Say College Football Should Be Sidelined During Pandemic

Experts say it's possible for athletes to play football safely during the COVID-19 pandemic — with the right protective measures.

But college football poses its own risks. With athletes attending class and living the freewheeling campus lifestyle, it’s a much more challenging prospect, according to leading Bay Area doctors and epidemiologists.

“The players are supposed to go to school, too, the last time I checked,” said George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UCSF. “Locker room, games, practices, weight training, all that can be made safe through testing, cleaning, wearing masks, improved ventilation in weight rooms."

Even in a contact sport like football, the risk of transmission can be lowered if the game is played outside and helmets are outfitted with face-shields.

"But the wild card is what happens when they walk out into the general student body,” says Rutherford.