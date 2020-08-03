Listen to the Pop-Punk Coronavirus Banger From 'Succession's' Cousin Greg

Since then, we’ve seen countless coronavirus-inspired songs. Add to the list a music video from Nicholas Braun called "Antibodies (Do You Have The)", a (very) of-the-moment hook-up song that’s as cautious as it is anthemic.

Braun, who may be better known to “Succession” fans as Greg Hirsh (or to “Sky High” fans as Zach Springer) has actually been making music for years alongside his acting career. This latest single is a collaboration with PLUS1, and a portion of the proceeds from the single and merch sales will go towards Partners in Health and the COPE Program.

From the video’s website, “This partnership will empower Partners In Health to control the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the most vulnerable people around the world receive access to dignified healthcare. The COPE Program will work to bring equity of care and essential supplies and goods to the people of the Navajo Nation, the area that currently has the highest death rate from COVID-19 in the U.S.”