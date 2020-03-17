Surprisingly Good Coronavirus Songs to Stream While You're Sheltering in Place

Producer iMarkkeyez made a trap-EDM remix that uses a clip of Cardi B yelling about her coronavirus anxieties and frustrations at government inaction on her Instagram. Ever the queen of social media, Cardi posted about the track and in a day it climbed to No. 5 (and counting) on the iTunes hip-hop chart.

Yograngel's End-of-Days Dance Party

Dembow, from the Dominican Republic, is one of the most fun types of music on the globe; it's an instant party starter. Enter Yofrangel, whose uptempo, hyperactive coronavirus song already has inspired videos of people partying and twerking to it amid the pandemic. In the music video, he's turning up while getting treated in an ambulance.

A Cumbia More Viral Than... Never Mind

Mister Cumbia takes the public health route with his "La Cumbia del Coronavirus," which contains helpful reminders to wash our hands, not touch our faces and use disinfectant. The song was released on Jan. 29—so Mister Cumbia had a lot of foresight to put this out before entire countries went on lockdown to stop the spread of infection. If only people had heeded his warnings.

A Corrido for Toilet Paper Panic

Stricken with coronavirus panic, people are adopting a scarcity mentality and buying up everything in sight—as numerous images of empty toilet paper shelves at grocery stores can attest. "El Corrido del Coronavirus" by Los Tres Tristes Tigres gives voice to our petty frustrations about closures and ridiculous shortages.

A V-Pop PSA

You don't have to speak Vietnamese to benefit from this instructional (and cute!) music video for "Ghen Co Vy" by K. Hung, Min and Erik. Written in collaboration with Vietnam's National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health, the PSA takes the tune of a V-pop hit called "Ghen" and recruits its original singers for the vocals. The track inspired a TikTok challenge that dancer Quang Dang choreographed to spread the message to younger audiences.

A Message from South Africa