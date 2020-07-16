Channel the Golden Gate Park Bisons’ Relentless Chill With New Webcam

You probably know about the falcon webcam, and you may even be aware of the sea otter webcam. But we're betting that a lot of you have yet to check out the bison webcam. Yep, Golden Gate Park last month started live streaming from its bison paddock ...

The original idea behind Golden Gate Park was to recreate the Wild West – thus, the bison. The first bison was brought to the park in 1891, according to KQED's Bay Curious, and it was soon joined by fellow members of the species procured from public and private herds.

In March, the park welcomed five new 1-year-old bison to commemorate its 150th anniversary, bringing the total number in the paddock to 10.