LIVE MONDAY: Dr. Fauci Joins Stanford Medicine to Talk COVID-19 in California





Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease expert, will join Dr. Lloyd Minor, dean of Stanford Medical School, for what the university is billing as a "virtual fireside chat" about California's battle with the surging coronanvirus.

Fauci has directed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for more than 30 years. He's advised six presidents on a range of viral epidemics — HIV, Ebola and avian influenza, among others — and is a leading voice arguing for measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.

This year, he has so frequently advocated mask-wearing and social distancing on television, online and in newspapers that The New Yorker dubbed him "America's doctor."

Stanford will stream the conversation on Monday, July 13, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Fauci and Minor will address pre-submitted questions. You can submit yours to Stanford's site here.