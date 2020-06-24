Watch Live Now: Anthony Fauci and Calif. Health Officials Address State's COVID-19 Response

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a health expert leading the federal government's response to COVID-19, will sit for an interview about California's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and will be interviewed live by Capitol Public Radio health reporter Sammy Caiola.

The Sacramento Press Club is streaming the conversation on its Facebook page beginning at noon Wednesday.

Afterwards, Kaiser Health News’ Samantha Young will lead a panel discussion with California health and political leaders about this coronavirus.

Per the press club's announcement, the panel will include:

"State Sen. Dr. Richard Pan, who has been at the forefront of state health care legislation; Dr. Sara H. Cody, Santa Clara County’s public health director, who was one of the first officials in the country to take action to contain the spread of the virus; and Dr. Sarah Medeiros, an emergency medicine physician at UC Davis Health and co-host of the podcast EM Pulse."