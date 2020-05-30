Video Replay: SpaceX and NASA Liftoff as Astronauts Launched Into Space

Two NASA astronauts riding aboard a capsule named Crew Dragon sitting atop a Falcon 9 rocket, both made by the Southern California company SpaceX, launched into space toward the International Space Station Saturday. After propelling the crew skyward, at about two-and-a-half minutes from liftoff the first stage of the rocket separated and started on its descent to Earth, where it landed safely on a drone ship about seven minutes later. The Crew Dragon, carrying astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, continued onward. The two are scheduled to dock Sunday morning with the space station, where Hurley and Behnken will remain for up to four months.

Watch the mission launch below: