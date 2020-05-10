California Assisted Living, Nursing Home Caregivers Want Immunity from Legal Claims

Groups representing hospitals and long term care homes have asked Gov. Gavin Newsom for broad immunity against legal claims from residents in their care who suffer any injury or death during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reason? Those groups say the pandemic has stretched staffing thin and made medical resources scarce, unprecedented circumstances that demand immunity from legal action.

An April 9 letter signed by the California Medical Association, the California Association of Health Plans, the California Hospital Association, the California Assisted Living Association, LeadingAge California, and the California Association of Health Facilities requested an executive order they said was imperative to help the care providers they represent save lives.